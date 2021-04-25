Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYX. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SYX stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. Systemax has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $63,671.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Systemax by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Systemax by 41.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Systemax by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

