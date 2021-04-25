Tatro Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

