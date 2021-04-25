Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after acquiring an additional 498,024 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

