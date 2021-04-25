Tatro Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

