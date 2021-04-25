Tatro Capital LLC Sells 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tatro Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,886.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

