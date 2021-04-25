Tatro Capital LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tatro Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 3.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $312.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.09 and its 200-day moving average is $276.55. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $166.34 and a 52 week high of $315.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

