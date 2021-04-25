Tatro Capital LLC Sells 672 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Tatro Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.