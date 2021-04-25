Tatro Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

