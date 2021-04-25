TD Securities Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$805.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.16.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

