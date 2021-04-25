Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.97 during midday trading on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

