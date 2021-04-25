Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

KYN opened at $7.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

