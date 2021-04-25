Telemus Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.39.

