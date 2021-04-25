Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

