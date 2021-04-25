Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TLS. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Telos stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

