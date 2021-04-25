Teradyne (TER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.95-1.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.95-1.11 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

