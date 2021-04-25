TerraKRW 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,118.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $44.83 million and approximately $76,118.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $516.38 or 0.01055355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00648093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,810.20 or 0.99756220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,447,365,588 coins and its circulating supply is 50,446,636,479 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars.

