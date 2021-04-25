Terry L. Blaker Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.8% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,814. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

