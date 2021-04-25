Terry L. Blaker Purchases 4,569 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -679.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFC. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

