Terry L. Blaker Sells 988 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Terry L. Blaker’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Terry L. Blaker owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

IJJ stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.80. 174,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $107.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

