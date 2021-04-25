Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $672.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

