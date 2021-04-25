The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $125.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

