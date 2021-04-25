The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

ALL traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. 1,181,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,060. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

