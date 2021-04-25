The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

The Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend payment by 44.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

