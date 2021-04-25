The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.00-$26.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,197.08.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $428.44 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,168.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,034.03.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

