The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX opened at $188.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

