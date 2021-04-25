The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.41.

NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

