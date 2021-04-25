The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.41.

NYSE:CLX opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.74. The Clorox has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: SEC Filing

Analyst Recommendations for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit