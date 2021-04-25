The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO opened at $54.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

