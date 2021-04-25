The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. 365,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

