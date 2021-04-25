The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $34.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $359,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,549. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. 365,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit