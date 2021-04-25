The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $66.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 69,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43,680.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,986,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,660,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.