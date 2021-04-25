The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Mizuho raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

