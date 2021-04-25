The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Acquires £93,932.60 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,145 ($14.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 996.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01. The Unite Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,161.50 ($15.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.57 ($13.18).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

