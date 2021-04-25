Tiaa Fsb Acquires 273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

