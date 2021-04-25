Tiaa Fsb Buys New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,000. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.05% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.