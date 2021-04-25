Tiaa Fsb Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

