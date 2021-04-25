Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE:ALL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

