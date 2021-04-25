tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $260.00

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 241176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company.

About tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

