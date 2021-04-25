TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Stifel Nicolaus

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TDPAY stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

