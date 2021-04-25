Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOL. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.06.

NYSE:TOL opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $62.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 886,897 shares of company stock worth $48,835,995 over the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

