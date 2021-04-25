Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

