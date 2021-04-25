Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.4% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $95,201,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.32.

TSCO opened at $189.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

