TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post $8.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $10.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.91 million to $42.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.93 million, with estimates ranging from $59.30 million to $60.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 13.27%.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. 9,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.