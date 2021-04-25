Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

