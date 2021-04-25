Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after buying an additional 484,677 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,660,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,801,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 126,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 94,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

