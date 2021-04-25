Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,761,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,588. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $126.11 and a 12-month high of $258.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.76.

