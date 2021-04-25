Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.74 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

