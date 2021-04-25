Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.45 million and a PE ratio of -48.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. Trifast has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Trifast alerts:

In other news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.