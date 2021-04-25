TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Hits $38.66 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 169.3% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $38.66 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

