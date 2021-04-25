Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Hits $203,595.17

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $203,595.17 and $634.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

