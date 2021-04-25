TrueUSD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $320.82 million and approximately $79.90 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00092780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.77 or 0.00667986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.86 or 0.07994971 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 321,016,057 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.