TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB remained flat at $$53.17 during trading on Friday. 712,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,597. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

