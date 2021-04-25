TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 181,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 68,832 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB remained flat at $$53.17 during trading on Friday. 712,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,597. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit